Cop ‘hit with bike’ in dramatic arrest

Man charged with hitting police officer with motorcycle in Geebung

Man charged with hitting police officer with motorcycle in Geebung

A man has been charged after he allegedly struck a Road Policing Command officer with a motorbike yesterday afternoon in Geebung.

Police say the senior constable was conducting speed camera duties near a school on the intersection of Newman and Robinson Roads at 3.45pm when he saw a motorcycle that had been involved in a number of traffic offences in the area recently pull up at the lights.

A motorcyclist has been charged after he allegedly struck a police officer with a motorbike north of Brisbane.

"It will be alleged that the officer then parked his motorcycle in front of the bike and activated his lights and the other bike then reversed before riding into the officer's bike before both dropped to the ground," police say.

"It will be further alleged that the man then attempted to flee the scene before the officer was able to chase him down on foot and take him into custody."

Police footage of a man being arrested in Geebung.

The senior constable was taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury to his knee and his bike sustained minor damage.

Police will allege that the man returned a positive roadside drug test and was found in possession of a quantity of ice.

A motorcyclist has been charged after he allegedly struck a police officer with a motorbike north of Brisbane.

A 35-year-old man was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Sandgate Magistrates Court for driving whilst Court disqualified, drive with relevant drug in saliva, obstruct police and possess dangerous drug.

He was also been issued with an infringement for unregistered, uninsured (vehicle) and have in possession something that resembles a numberplate.

The man's motorcycle was also seized.

Investigations are continuing with further charges likely.