Man charged with historical sex offences

Detectives have charged a man following investigations into complaints of sex offences alleged to have occurred in the 1980s.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a Manoora address between 1986 and 1989 and involved two girls who were known to the man.

Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit detectives attended an Edmonton address at around 6.30pm on Saturday, where a 53-year-old man was taken into custody.

He has been charged with 13 counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 14 and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 27.