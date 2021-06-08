Man charged with DV, dangerous driving offences

A man has been charged with a string of serious offences after allegedly assaulting a female companion and engaging in reckless driving that forced other motorists to swerve in order to avoid a collision.

It was about 8.30am on Saturday when the Slacks Creek man allegedly assaulted a woman who was travelling in the same vehicle on Powells Road at Yamanto.

It is alleged the man, 27, then proceeded to drive dangerously along Ipswich Boonah Road at Purga before failing to comply with police when ordered to pull over.

He reportedly filmed the ordeal on a phone while driving.

It is understood police did not engage in a pursuit, however, the man’s alleged erratic behaviour allegedly continued.

Police will alleged the man was later witnessed overtaking other vehicles on double white lines at high speed, as well as driving through red lights and on the wrong side of the road.

Multiple drivers were allegedly forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle was tracked to Ipswich Police Station, where it eventually stopped.

He said the man was arrested without further incident. It will be alleged a quantity of drugs was found during a search by officers.

The man has since been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, evasion offence, assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence), contravention of a domestic violence order, authority required to possess explosives (ammunition), breach of bail, failure to appear in accordance with undertaking, use of mobile phone (driving) and possessing dangerous drugs (cocaine).

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Anyone with vision or further information about the alleged incidents are urged to contact police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police.

Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

More information is also available from the Queensland Government Domestic and Family Violence portal.