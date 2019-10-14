Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.

More Stories

childers police traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Huge change to way we pay rego

    premium_icon Huge change to way we pay rego

    News Queensland motorists are about to be given a new option that will make it much easier to manage paying hefty registration bills.

    Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    premium_icon Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    News New figures have revealed just how painful the job search is

    Cashed-up or cash-strapped: Incomes for each school revealed

    premium_icon Cashed-up or cash-strapped: Incomes for each school revealed

    Education Some Queensland schools are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars while others...

    50 most cash-strapped QLD schools revealed

    premium_icon 50 most cash-strapped QLD schools revealed

    Education See the incomes for Qld's poorest schools