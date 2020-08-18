Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        Premium Content Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        News A well-known Ipswich business owner and street artist has been charged with arson and assault

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Buyers are being urged to be cautious about ‘free money’ on offer

        Candidate’s unconventional answer to ice scourge

        Premium Content Candidate’s unconventional answer to ice scourge

        News A mother and business woman has joined the race for the seat of Ipswich to continue...

        Have you got the lungs? New town crier needed

        Premium Content Have you got the lungs? New town crier needed

        Council News They will have big shoes to fill after former town crier John Deeks hung up his...