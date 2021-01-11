Man charged with attempted car jacking at shopping centre

A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a car from the Booval Fair car park on Sunday afternoon.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a car from an Ipswich shopping centre yesterday afternoon with two others.

The Cherbourg man will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning charged with attempted robbery and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said investigations were continuing into the incident, which involved three men allegedly attempting to steal a car from the Booval Fair car park.

They were unsuccessful and allegedly fled in a taxi.

The 22-year-old man was tracked by police to a Bergin St, Booval gated complex where he was arrested.

It is understood the other two men have yet to be identified.

