Man charged with attempted car jacking at shopping centre
A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a car from an Ipswich shopping centre yesterday afternoon with two others.
The Cherbourg man will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning charged with attempted robbery and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said investigations were continuing into the incident, which involved three men allegedly attempting to steal a car from the Booval Fair car park.
They were unsuccessful and allegedly fled in a taxi.
The 22-year-old man was tracked by police to a Bergin St, Booval gated complex where he was arrested.
It is understood the other two men have yet to be identified.
