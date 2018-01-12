Dog kick accused’s ‘regret’ over incident

A GOLD Coast man filmed allegedly kicking his dog in a video that sparked a social media storm will plead guilty to animal cruelty, his lawyer says.

The 32-year-old was charged by the RSPCA after footage emerged of him earlier this week allegedly mistreating his blue staffy Rocky at Currumbin.

The video, viewed by more than 3.5 million people, allegedly showed him violently kicking and pulling the exciteable dog.

The man allegedly kicked and choked his staffy in a video that went viral earlier this week on the Gold Coast. Picture: supplied

The video sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The man will face Southport Magistrates Court next month charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Defence lawyer Brooke Winter said his client would plead guilty.

"He will be pleading guilty to the charge and expresses his deepest regrets for the incident," Mr Winter told couriermail.com.au.

"The dog has been taken by the RSPCA and thoroughly health-checked where it was confirmed that he was not injured in the incident.

"The man was fully cooperative with the RSPCA inspectors and assisted them with their enquiries."