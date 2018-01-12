Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Dog kick accused’s ‘regret’ over incident

by Greg Stolz

A GOLD Coast man filmed allegedly kicking his dog in a video that sparked a social media storm will plead guilty to animal cruelty, his lawyer says.

The 32-year-old was charged by the RSPCA after footage emerged of him earlier this week allegedly mistreating his blue staffy Rocky at Currumbin.

The video, viewed by more than 3.5 million people, allegedly showed him violently kicking and pulling the exciteable dog.

The man allegedly kicked and choked his staffy in a video that went viral earlier this week on the Gold Coast. Picture: supplied
The man allegedly kicked and choked his staffy in a video that went viral earlier this week on the Gold Coast. Picture: supplied

The video sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The man will face Southport Magistrates Court next month charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Defence lawyer Brooke Winter said his client would plead guilty.

"He will be pleading guilty to the charge and expresses his deepest regrets for the incident," Mr Winter told couriermail.com.au.

"The dog has been taken by the RSPCA and thoroughly health-checked where it was confirmed that he was not injured in the incident.

"The man was fully cooperative with the RSPCA inspectors and assisted them with their enquiries."

Related Items

Topics:  animal cruelty distressing content rspca staffy

Increase in road livestock transport a concern for Miller

Increase in road livestock transport a concern for Miller

A quick solution is critical ahead of JBS' Dinmore preparing to ramp-up its meat processing.

Why residents' interest in council can improve transparency

Griffith's Paul Williams.

Andrew Antoniolli promised increased accountability to ratepayers.

Autopsy results in for 'vile koala act'

The body of a koala after it was removed from a pole it had been screwed into at Brooloo Park. (Photo courtesy of Channel 7)

Koala conservationist calls for tougher animal cruelty laws.

New Ipswich mall business bringing back the classics

MOVING IN: Aaron Borg and Michelle O'Brien are opening Bad Habit Records in the Ipswich Mall.

Thousands of records for sale in shop, at Bad Habit Record Fair

Local Partners

Mum of H&M kid defends ad: ‘Get over it’

REMEMBER the controversy over the little boy wearing this “offensive” H&M jumper? Well his mother has come out saying we’re all being way too sensitive

Woman’s revolting find in new jeans

Woman finds nasty surprise in the front pocket of her brand new jeans. Picture: Christine Evans/Twitter

A woman made an unexpected discovery when she opened her online shopping

premium_icon Navratilova’s big serve for ‘homophobic’ Court

Navratilova slammed "sick and dangerous" comments by Australia's Margaret Court that the sport was "full of lesbians"

Martina Navratilova takes a stand against homophobic views

Loukoumades: The new treat that's a hit with Ipswich diners

GREEK CLASSIC: Matt Tsalikas has opened Crispy Puff Donuts beside his restaurant Arcadia.

"It's a totally different doughnut experience."

9 road rules you should know

Angry drivers. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

Know all the road rules? Read on

Snake bite kills man defending his dog

It is believed the man was trying to defend his dog. Picture: Facebook / Adelaide Snake Catchers.

A man was rushed to hospital after receiving a deadly bite on the finger

Friend's plea to Holly's hometown

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

Friend of Holly Butcher makes a plea to Red Cross