Man charged with stealing cars, burglary snagged in escape

Emma Clarke
by

A MAN who allegedly broke into five houses and stole three cars within two hours yesterday morning was arrested after he became trapped on a garden bed in someone's front yard.

Police allege the man stole a Nissan Navara from a home at Brassall at 6.55am, tried to steal a Toyota Hilux from a farm on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora at 7.30am, a Proton Jumbuck from Coominya at 7.45 am and a Holden Commodore from Lowood at 8am.

Police say the man couldn't get the Hilux to start.

They say they saw the stolen Navara on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale but the driver sped away when they activated their sirens.

The Commodore was later tracked by GPS and stopped at Robyn Terrace at Fernvale at 8.30am  where police say they saw the stolen vehicle parked in the front yard of a house.

Police parked in the driveway and a man, who was allegedly trying to break into the house, got into the stolen vehicle and attempted to drive through the front fence before becoming stuck on a garden bed. 

The man got out of the vehicle and ran into neighbouring bush but was arrested a short time later.

A 43-year-old Inala man has been charged with five counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, wilful damage and fail to stop and one count each of obstruct police, possession of dangerous drug (Amphetamine), fail to dispose of syringe and receiving tainted property.

The man is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times

