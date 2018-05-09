Menu
Crime

Man charged over weekend armed robbery

Emma Clarke
by
9th May 2018 5:53 AM

A MAN will face an Ipswich court this morning over the armed robbery of a service station on the weekend. 

Police allege around 5.30pm, a man went Lowood Minden Rd business at Tarampa, implied he was armed and stole a quantity of money and fuel.

As a result of investigations, police took a 33-year-old man into custody at Moores Pocket on Tuesday morning. 

He has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today. 

