Man charged over weekend armed robbery
A MAN will face an Ipswich court this morning over the armed robbery of a service station on the weekend.
Police allege around 5.30pm, a man went Lowood Minden Rd business at Tarampa, implied he was armed and stole a quantity of money and fuel.
As a result of investigations, police took a 33-year-old man into custody at Moores Pocket on Tuesday morning.
He has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.