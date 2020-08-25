Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged over teen double shooting

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Aug 2020 9:50 AM
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

A man will remain behind bars until December after he was charged with the double murder of a teenage couple on a rural South Australian property.

The 46-year-old fronted Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with the murders of his son and Chelsea Ireland.

The couple were visiting family when they were allegedly gunned down on a rural property at Mount McIntyre on Saturday night.

Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook
Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook


The 46-year-old's identity has been suppressed for 72 hours to prevent "undue hardship" to his children.

The man did not make a bail application, and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man charged over teen double shooting

More Stories

charges double murder editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        Premium Content TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        News The Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster has grown to 10 people. One positive case visited the TAFE campus last week.

        Calls to change speed limit as teen in coma after crash

        Premium Content Calls to change speed limit as teen in coma after crash

        News A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after a car crash

        IN COURT: Full names of 167 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 167 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court every day.

        COVID positive cases visited university, TAFE, nail bar

        COVID positive cases visited university, TAFE, nail bar

        News Authorities have revealed several new places in Ipswich where positive cases...