Crime

Man accused of exploding 'highly corrosive liquid' bombs

Emma Clarke
by
14th Jun 2018 12:12 PM

A MAN has been charged with 13 explosives offences after police received numerous complaints of homemade soda bombs being let off in Redbank Plains over the last three months.

Ipswich District Detectives charged the man, 35, following a protracted investigation into a series of incidents in Springfield and Redbank Plains.

Operation Quebec Ramrod was launched in March in response to numerous complaints of homemade soda bombs being let off in the Redbank Plains area.

Detective Inspector David Briese said the soda bombs caused damage to property, and had the potential to cause serious injury to members of the public.

"There have been a number of incidents involving homemade soda bottle bombs in Burrawang St, Berrigan St, and Nardoo Ct," he said.

"It is through sheer luck that no one was hurt in these incidents, as the items contain highly corrosive liquid.

Police executed a search warrant at a Springfield Lakes address this morning, where a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old Springfield Lakes man has been charged with 13 counts of unlawful dealing with explosive substance.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today, June 14.

