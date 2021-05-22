Menu
A 27-year-old Yandina man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a Sunshine Coast home overnight.
Crime

Man charged over stabbing at Sunshine Coast home

Stuart Cumming
22nd May 2021 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
A 27-year-old Yandina man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a Yandina home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a Scott Street home about 12.50am.

A police spokeswoman said officers would allege there had been a fight between two people and a 29-year-old man had been stabbed with a knife in the abdomen.

The spokeswoman said the injured man, also from Yandina, did not sustain life-threatening wounds.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with wounds to his lower back.

He was in a stable condition.

The 27-year-old was kept in police custody and is due to have his charge mentioned in court on Saturday morning.

