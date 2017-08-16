Man charged over Ipswich construction site death

A 24-year-old Yarrabilba man was yesterday charged with one count of manslaughter following Workplace Health and Safety investigations.

POLICE have charged a man after a worker died following an incident on a Springfield Lakes construction site earlier this year.

Just before 2pm on April 10, it will be alleged a man was struck in the head by earth moving equipment and suffered serious injuries.

The man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died the following day.

The man charged is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.