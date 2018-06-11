Man charged over North Booval stabbing

A MAN will face a court today after an altercation in which a man was stabbed in the arm at North Booval early this morning.

Police allege at about 1am today, a man attended an address on Soudan St and assaulted a resident who was known to him.

Emergency services attended and took a man into custody at an address on Thurso St.

A 35-year-old North Booval man was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening stab wound to his arm.

A 47-year-old North Booval man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter premises with intent.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.