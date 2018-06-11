Menu
Crime

Man charged over North Booval stabbing

Emma Clarke
by
11th Jun 2018 9:13 AM

A MAN will face a court today after an altercation in which a man was stabbed in the arm at North Booval early this morning.

Police allege at about 1am today, a man attended an address on Soudan St and assaulted a resident who was known to him.

Emergency services attended and took a man into custody at an address on Thurso St.

A 35-year-old North Booval man was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening stab wound to his arm.

A 47-year-old North Booval man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter premises with intent.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Ipswich Queensland Times

