Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect after an infant died in April this year. FILE PIC
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect after an infant died in April this year. FILE PIC
News

Man charged over newborn's death

by Emily Cosenza
18th Jun 2021 4:28 PM | Updated: 6:40 PM

A man from Adelaide’s south has been charged with manslaughter after a newborn baby was brought to hospital.

The 21-day-old infant boy from Christie Downs was taken to Noarlunga Hospital by his parents on the morning of April 23 this year.

The baby was unresponsive, could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The infant’s death had since been declared a Major Crime and Southern District detectives arrested a Christie Downs, 31, on Friday morning.

The man, who was known to the infant, was charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Man charged over newborn's death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cup organisers poised for huge return

        Premium Content Cup organisers poised for huge return

        News Large sections at the Bundamba Racetrack are already sold out ahead of Saturday’s Ipswich Cup, but race fans can still get tickets.

        New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        Premium Content New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        News The state government has committed money towards a new police station, which for...

        Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Premium Content Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Basketball Before joining the Australian Boomers squad, NBL MVP finalist Nathan Sobey will...

        New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        Premium Content New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        News The facility is planned to form part of a staged development which also includes a...