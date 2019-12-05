Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE BAN: The man allegedly burned wood and garden material inside his shed.
FIRE BAN: The man allegedly burned wood and garden material inside his shed.
Breaking

Man charged over lighting fire during total ban

Ashley Pillhofer
5th Dec 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after crews were called to an out-of-control fire on a residential West Mackay street early this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the address on Adrian St about 2.30am after reports a wooden shed had caught alight, a spokeswoman said.

Three crews responded, arriving at the scene at 2.45am. They extinguished the blaze shortly afterwards.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said a 36-year-old Mackay man was charged with contravening a local fire ban.

She said police will allege he "deliberately" burnt wood and garden material inside the wooden shed before losing control of the fire.

The fire did not damage any surrounding homes or property.

He will face Mackay Magistrates Court later this month.

A fire ban is current for the Mackay region, prohibiting the lighting of fires under most circumstances.

This ban is in place until December 20.

local fire ban mackay court mackay crime mackay fire mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate would be a ‘credible seat at the table’

        premium_icon Council candidate would be a ‘credible seat at the table’

        Council News ‘I think what we have been missing in the past is a loud voice at the table’.

        Administrator quits top job to pursue another local gov role

        premium_icon Administrator quits top job to pursue another local gov role

        News Interim Administrator Greg Chemello will step down from his role

        Chemello heading coastal to transform another council

        premium_icon Chemello heading coastal to transform another council

        Breaking A regional mayor has gushed over Greg Chemello’s ability to lead and welcomed him...

        Drug dealing father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

        premium_icon Drug dealing father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

        Crime Dealer's last chance to stop selling drugs – or risks deportation.