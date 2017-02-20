Man charged over dramatic crash fronts court

A ONE MILE man charged after a stolen car was allegedly crashed into a barrier on Brisbane St early on Sunday has been remanded in custody.

Beau Daniel Coolwell, 29, is charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

He was charged after police were called to a traffic crash on Brisbane St shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

Coolwell did not make an application for bail and the matter will next be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 24.