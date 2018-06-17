Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Stephen Bowden. 20-year-old Michael Bowden was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Northern Avenue in Weipa. Photo: supplied.
Michael Stephen Bowden. 20-year-old Michael Bowden was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Northern Avenue in Weipa. Photo: supplied.
Crime

Man charged over Weipa hit and run

by Staff writers
17th Jun 2018 11:30 AM

A MAN has been charged over the alleged hit and run crash that killed Ravenshoe resident Michael Bowden in Weipa last Saturday.

Mr Bowden, 20, was struck by a vehicle on Northern Ave, near the intersection with Annandi Ave, about 3am and died at the scene.

It will be alleged the driver fled but has handed himself in.

A 25-year-old Rocky Point man was given a Notice to Appear on one count each of driving without due care, fail to remain at an incident, particular licence holder drove motor vehicle between 11pm and 5am without certificate of exemption, and driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of liquor or a drug.

He is expected to appear in the Weipa Magistrates Court on July 17.

The Forensic Crash Unit, Scene of Crime officers and detectives have thanked members of the community for their assistance.

Related Items

crime editors picks hit and run michael bowden weipa

Top Stories

    200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

    Community 150,000 drinks later, here's photo evidence of all the action from Saturday's Ipswich Cup Day

    HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    premium_icon HOUSES OF IPSWICH: Heart and soul in grand old girl

    Home & Decorating Restoring classic Ipswich home a labour of love for Jumelet family

    How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    premium_icon How this grandma trumped Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty Sandra Robson has set a new standard for racing fashion enthusiasts

    • 17th Jun 2018 11:25 AM
    State’s biggest chill is still to come

    State’s biggest chill is still to come

    Weather Locals are being told to brace for colder conditions on Monday.

    Local Partners