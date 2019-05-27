Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friends were surprised she had become homeless before her death. Picture: Mark Stewart
Friends were surprised she had become homeless before her death. Picture: Mark Stewart
Crime

Man charged over Courtney Herron’s death

27th May 2019 6:20 AM | Updated: 6:27 AM

A MAN  has been charged with murder after Courtney Herron was found bashed to death in a Melbourne park on Saturday.

Detectives arrested and charged the man, of no fixed address, on Sunday.

Mr Herron was found in Royal Park, off Elliot Avenue in Parkville in inner city Melbourne about 9.15 Saturday morning. She was found by dog walkers.

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said there had been some attempts made to conceal the body.

Investigators earlier identified the woman as Ms Herron. She had not been living at a fixed address.

"The level of violence involved here was extreme in my view," he told reporters on Sunday.

"This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack."

Ms Herron was described as having a “heart of gold.”
Ms Herron was described as having a “heart of gold.”

"Homicide Squad detectives arrested and interviewed the 27-year-old on Sunday and charged him overnight with one count of murder," Victorian Police said in a statement this morning.

He said police had no evidence as yet that it was a sexually-motivated crime or if a weapon was used.

The 27-year-old will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
bashing courtney herron crime death murder

Top Stories

    Difficult loss fuels challenging 30km walk

    premium_icon Difficult loss fuels challenging 30km walk

    News 'People with cancer don't stop so I don't really have an excuse to stop either.'

    • 27th May 2019 8:00 AM
    New scheme will help young people into housing market

    premium_icon New scheme will help young people into housing market

    Property The scheme will be introduced next year

    Stolen BMW used to raid liquor store

    premium_icon Stolen BMW used to raid liquor store

    News A police helicopter tracked the stolen car.

    Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    premium_icon Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    News School established in 1915 deemed an important contribution.