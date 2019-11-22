Menu
Crime

Man charged over pub stabbing

by Brianna Morris-Grant & Talisa Eley
22nd Nov 2019 7:09 AM
A man has been charged over the serious stabbing of a 21-year-old at a Gold Coast pub overnight.

Around 6.40pm on Thursday the young man received a stab wound to the ribs and upper arm at the Tugun Tavern.

He remained at Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH) in a serious condition this morning.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Tugun man with grievous bodily harm.

 

The pair were not known to each other, police said.
Police will allege both men were involved in a fight, with the older man pulling out a knife and stabbing the younger man multiple times in the chest and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The pair did not know each other, police said.

The man surrendered himself to police just before 8.30pm and was later taken to GCUH for treatment for finger injury.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on December 3.

court crime gold coast stabbing tugun hotel

