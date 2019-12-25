Man charged over Christmas Eve armed robberies

A man has been charged over two alleged armed robberies on Christmas Eve.

Police have arrested a man following the investigation of two armed robberies at Booval.

Police allege a man threatened a 61-year-old man with a cut-throat razor on Clifton Street yesterday morning and demanded his wallet, emptying the contents on the ground, taking an eftpos card and fled on foot.

A short time later it's alleged the man entered a retail store on South Station Road, Booval and attempted to buy a survival knife using the stolen eftpos card which was declined.

The man tried to leave without making payment and was stopped by a male employee and a male customer.

Police said the man then assaulted the store employee at the door and went outside into the carpark where he assaulted another male customer with a small wooden club before fleeing on foot in the direction of Elliott Street, Booval.

The 38-year-old employee and the 47-year-old customer received minor injuries.

Police located and arrested the man a short time later.

A 35-year-old Booval man has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and wilful damage and will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.