Man charged over Brassall drug lab raid

ONE MAN has been charged following investigations into the discovery of an alleged drug lab at Brassall.

Police confirmed a 30-year-old man had been charged with six offences including producing and possessing dangerous drugs in relation to the raid on the Hunter Street home about 11.30am Thursday.

The Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on a property, resulting in three men being taken into custody relating to outstanding property offences.

It will be alleged that on arrival, officers found an illicit drug laboratory in the bathroom.

A crime scene was declared and three men aged 28, 30 and 34 were questioned.

The 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court.