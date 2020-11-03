Man charged over bizarre body in ditch murder identified

The man charged with the murder of a 43-year-old man in Gympie has been identified as 36-year-old James Baumgart.

Baumgart, from Island Plantation in Maryborough was charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage following an intriguing turn of events that police are still attempting to string together.

According to police, four men, including Baumgart, were involved in a fight at a home in John St in Maryborough around 5pm Sunday, October 1.

Police allege after the incident, two of the men fled the scene in a white ute after sustaining injuries, while Baumgart was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The white ute the two men used to flee the scene was found by police about 10pm Sunday after it crashed into a fence at a property on Burns Rd, Gympie.

The occupants had fled the scene and could not be found.

At 6am Monday, police took a 45-year-old linked to the vehicle into custody to assist with their inquiries.

At 10am Monday, a 43-year-old man was found dead down an embankment at the Gympie property.

Ongoing investigations by police yesterday led detectives to Baumgart, who police allege to have been involved in the initial altercation at John Street, during which the 43-year-old deceased man sustained serious injuries.

Baumgart will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

