A MAN has been charged after an altercation at a makeshift campsite near the David Trumpy Bridge in which another man was struck on the head with a star picket.

Police allege a 26-year-old man, who was at the campsite with the male victim, removed the star picket from the ground and struck the man on the top of the head, making him unconscious, in the afternoon of July 1.

The man will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 26.