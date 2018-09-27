Man charged over alleged serious assault in Goodna bushland

A MAN has been charged after a 49-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in bushland at Goodna in April.

About 7.30pm on April 12, a woman was found in bushland near a shopping centre in Goodna with substantial facial injuries including a broken nose, split lip, fractured eye sockets and bruising.

The woman was also seen with an imprint on her cheek, believed to be from the sole of a shoe.

Following a public appeal for information on Sunday, Ipswich detectives arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday.

He was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Ipswich District Crime Services Detective Inspector David Briese thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.

"We thank those who have provided information to police during the course of this investigation over several months," Detective Inspector Briese said.