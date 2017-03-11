Man charged over alleged punch outside pub

ONE man is in hospital with a fractured skull and another will face court charged with grievous bodily harm after a fight outside a Peak Crossing pub.

Queensland Police said the two men were in a verbal altercation at the pub on Fassifern St about 9pm on Friday.

"A 51-year-old man was punched in the face causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground," QPS said in a statement.

"A 47-year-old Peak Crossing man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 6."

The 51 year old was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.