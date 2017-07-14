Man charged over alleged Ipswich cafe extortion

Police have charged a man over an alleged incident of armed extortion at a Booval dessert bar business on Wednesday afternoon.

Police charged 26-year-old Karalee man with two offences yesterday morning.

Police say the man went to the business on Brisbane St at about 1.30pm on July 12 and allegedly demanded money while armed with a baseball bat.

He was charged with one count each of going armed as to cause fear and wilful damage.

He was given bail and the matter will next be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 9.