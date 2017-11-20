Man charged over 60km police chase on wrong side of highway

A MAN is in custody after Polair tracked an allegedly stolen vehicle from Redbank Plains on Saturday night.

Police charged a man with numerous offences after he allegedly drove a stolen car on the wrong side of the Cunningham Hwy before being tracked from Redbank Plains to Murrumba Downs.

It will be alleged around 10.20pm police saw a black Ford Falcon utility driving the wrong way on the Cunningham Hwy at Ripley.

Polair commenced a track of the same vehicle from Henty Drive at Redbank Plains onto Redbank Plains Rd where police used a tyre deflation device near the intersection with Newhill Drive.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it is alleged it failed to stop and police started a pursuit.

The vehicle is alleged to have continued to travel onto the Cunningham Hwy before entering the Ipswich Mwy at Dinmore.

It will be further alleged the driver again failed to stop and continued to travel at high speed towards Brisbane on the Ipswich Mwy.

Polair continued to track the vehicle as it travelled onto the Logan Mwy, the Gateway Mwy and Bruce Hwy.

Shortly after midnight the vehicle came to a stop on the Bruce Hwy just north of Anzac Avenue and the driver ran from the vehicle.

The man was found and taken into custody.

The black Ford Falcon utility is alleged to have been stolen on October 31 from a house at Durack and has been involved in a number of alleged fuel drive-off incidents since its theft.

A 24-year-old Booval man has been charged 14 offences including five counts of stealing, three counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a syringe.

He is expected to appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.