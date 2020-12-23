Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged over 1999 bank heist, police shooting

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police investigating the shooting of police officer Neil Scutts during a 1999 bank robbery near Brisbane have made a major breakthrough.

A 49-year-old Brisbane man has been arrested and charged over the robbery and shooting at the Browns Plains branch of National Australia Bank.

Then-Constable Scutts suffered a gunshot wound to his groin, which almost killed him.

Neil Scutts today, 21 years after he was shot while attending a bank robbery in Browns Plains. Picture: Peter Wallis
Neil Scutts today, 21 years after he was shot while attending a bank robbery in Browns Plains. Picture: Peter Wallis

The two-decade investigation into what was Australia's only unsolved police shooting in was led by Logan CIB detectives, who in November offered $500,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Neil Scutts revisits the scene in March 2003.
Neil Scutts revisits the scene in March 2003.

The accused has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery while in company, seven counts of deprivation of liberty and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

 

Originally published as Man charged over 1999 bank heist, police shooting

More Stories

Show More
bank heist crime editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Premium Content Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Crime Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with eight offences after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle

        ‘Overworked’ NDIS carer’s plea for better support

        Premium Content ‘Overworked’ NDIS carer’s plea for better support

        Health Proposed changes to the scheme could mean about 42,000 people have their...

        Ipswich developments proposed, approved in 2020

        Premium Content Ipswich developments proposed, approved in 2020

        Council News As the fastest growing region in Queensland, and one of the fastest growing in the...

        What is on the wishlist for Ipswich businesses for 2021

        Premium Content What is on the wishlist for Ipswich businesses for 2021

        Business It has been an especially challenging year but one business leader believes there...