Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
News

Man charged with murder of Kardell Lomas and unborn baby

12th Dec 2019 9:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the murder of a heavily pregnant woman found in a car boot. 

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Group this evening charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at Raceview on December 10.

The Raceview man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with one count of murder, one count of killing unborn child and one count of interfere with a corpse.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group, have been investigating since the body of Kardell Lomas was located at a Raceview property yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of the 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established.

Ms Lomas' partner Traven Fisher man was arrested that evening and has been assisting police since.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
body in boot editors picks ipswich court ipswich court news kardell lomas murder allegation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Weather STORMS are closing in on the Sunshine Coast with the most severe cells expected to hit the area north of Cherbourg, and the Moreton Bay and Brisbane areas.

        Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        premium_icon Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        News Kardell Lomas was due to face court today, instead a minute’s silence was held in...

        Police called to shopping centre brawl

        premium_icon Police called to shopping centre brawl

        News Multiple paramedics are on scene

        Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

        Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

        News After yesterday’s storms, the BOM has predicted a repeat this afternoon