A man will appear in court on Sunday charged with murder after police found a woman's body at a home at Argent's Hill.
Crime

Man charged with murder after woman's body found by police

19th May 2018 5:00 PM

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a woman near Nambucca Heads.

Police said officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended a home on North Arm Road, Argents Hill, to make inquiries about the welfare of a 46-year-old woman on Friday about 7.30pm.

At the address, police spoke to a 56-year-old man before locating the body of a woman on the property, police said.

A crime scene was established, which continues to be examined by forensic specialists.

The man was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with murder (domestic violence).

He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday. 

The two were known to each other, police said.

