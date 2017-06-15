Man charged in Ipswich historic alleged attempted rape case

POLICE have charged an Ipswich man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman almost 11 years ago.

Investigations into the case were reopened in June 2016 and today police charged a 37-year-old Riverview man with three offences relating to the August 2006 incident.

Police will allege they matched DNA samples taken from under the woman's fingernails in 2006 with the accused man.

Late this afternoon Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the details of the alleged offence in which police say a man tried to rape a woman as she walked home on Kruger Pde shortly after 1am, on August 27, 2006.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the woman accepted a lift with three people in a car but asked to leave the vehicle when the driver began travelling in the wrong direction.

She told police that the men in the car said it was "dangerous" to be walking alone.

Sgt Caldwell said a man got out of the car and started walking with the woman.

The court heard the man walked with his arms around the woman and then moved them from around her shoulders into a headlock.

Police say he dragged her into a nearby park, threw her to the ground and pulled her pants and underwear off.

Sgt Caldwell said the woman screamed and punched the man before he made verbal threats to stab her. He said the man held his hand over the woman's mouth and she bit it.

The court heard a passer-by walking his dog heard the woman's screams and managed to free her by hitting the man with a dog lead.

Sgt Caldwell said the accused told the passer-by that the complainant was his girlfriend.

Sgt Caldwell said the accused would have otherwise "continued his efforts to rape the victim".

Initial investigations did not lead to any suspects.

The court heard the man today denied any knowledge of the incident but said he "could not say 100% he did not because as the time he was consuming large quantities of alcohol".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chose to represent himself in a bail application because he "had to go to work".

Magistrate Aaron Simpson granted him bail on the grounds he did not leave the country or go within 100m of an international departure point.

"There is a concern that you might leave the country but I can deal with that by way of conditions," Mr Simpson said.

The man told Mr Simpson police had already taken his passport. He asked if he was allowed to go fishing at Redcliffe while on bail.

The man was charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and attempted rape. The matter was adjourned to July 5.