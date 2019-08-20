Truckie charged in relation to crash that killed young boy

POLICE investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed a young boy and a prominent member of the agriculture industry late last year have charged a man for driving without due care and attention causing death.

At 5.10pm on December 27, two trucks travelling south on the Gore Highway at Pampas, near Toowoomba, collided with one another.

A seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment with one man, former Queensland AgForce Grains president Lyndon Pfeffer, in a critical condition.

The 62-year-old from Millmerran died as a result of his injuries on January 25 at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A 31-year-old Helidon man has been been issued with a Notice to Appear at Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20, charged with drive without due care and attention causing death.