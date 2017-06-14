Man charged for throwing metal pole at police

A BRASSALL man who chucked a metal pipe at police before he barricaded himself in a house has been sentenced to jail.

Darryl James Hall, 47, threatened police with a knife when they arrived to diffuse a disturbance at a Fernvale Rd address in September.

He surrendered after just over an hour of negotiations.

Hall pleaded guilty to six counts of serious assault of police, public nuisance, obstructing police and two other offences.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment and two years probation.