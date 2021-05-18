Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man charged with 'interference' after woman hurt in crash

Vanessa Jarrett
18th May 2021 7:11 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle after a car crashed into a pole on Tuesday morning in North Rockhampton.

A woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the crash at 1.30am.

The crash was reported on Clifton Street, Berserker.

Paramedics treated a female patient in her 40s and she was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and a 45-year-old man was charged with passenger interference with driver's control of vehicle and obstructing police.

berserker car into pole car into power pole editors picks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        Premium Content ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        News Experts have revealed the origins of a massive fireball that was spotted over southeast Queensland overnight, with the display leaving stargazers in awe.

        • 18th May 2021 11:07 AM
        ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Premium Content ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Crime A magistrate has blamed a ‘moment of madness’ for a young woman’s bizarre...

        LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Premium Content LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Sport Langer Cup schoolboy competition will be livestreamed from June 2

        Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Premium Content Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Health Qld is ranked second last in that nation for vaccine utilisation