Man charged with 'interference' after woman hurt in crash

A man has been charged with interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle after a car crashed into a pole on Tuesday morning in North Rockhampton.

A woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the crash at 1.30am.

The crash was reported on Clifton Street, Berserker.

Paramedics treated a female patient in her 40s and she was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and a 45-year-old man was charged with passenger interference with driver's control of vehicle and obstructing police.