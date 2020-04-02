Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged following theft of 74-year-old’s vehicle

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
2nd Apr 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ipswich Police have charged a man with unlawful use of a motor vehicle following an incident on March 30.

It is alleged that at 12.30pm, a 74-year-old Raceview woman exited her car while in her driveway to check the mail when a man approached the property.

Police further allege the man engaged with the woman in conversation before running towards the drivers' side door of the car and driving away in the vehicle.

About an hour later, a member of the public allegedly reported a similar vehicle being concealed at a Karrabin address, where police subsequently located the stolen vehicle and arrested a 39-year-old West Ipswich man who was later charged. 

The man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 8.

This incident is a timely reminder to be mindful of your personal security as this offence was an opportunistic crime, where the offender observed the woman returning home and having the opportunity to easily commit the offence.

Police are encouraging people in the community keep an eye on your street and those who might be at risk of a similar offence, and report suspicious activity to police.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Idol winner says 'life in jail tough-going at the moment'

        premium_icon Idol winner says 'life in jail tough-going at the moment'

        News A FALLEN Idol winner facing 29 charges says life in jail is tough with calls for legal help unanswered - and his fear of deportation keeping him awake at night.

        How to workout for free while in self isolation

        premium_icon How to workout for free while in self isolation

        News New fitness program dropped online to help people’s health and wellbeing

        IN COURT: Full names of 91 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 91 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day