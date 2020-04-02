Man charged following theft of 74-year-old’s vehicle

Ipswich Police have charged a man with unlawful use of a motor vehicle following an incident on March 30.

It is alleged that at 12.30pm, a 74-year-old Raceview woman exited her car while in her driveway to check the mail when a man approached the property.

Police further allege the man engaged with the woman in conversation before running towards the drivers' side door of the car and driving away in the vehicle.

About an hour later, a member of the public allegedly reported a similar vehicle being concealed at a Karrabin address, where police subsequently located the stolen vehicle and arrested a 39-year-old West Ipswich man who was later charged.

The man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 8.

This incident is a timely reminder to be mindful of your personal security as this offence was an opportunistic crime, where the offender observed the woman returning home and having the opportunity to easily commit the offence.

Police are encouraging people in the community keep an eye on your street and those who might be at risk of a similar offence, and report suspicious activity to police.