Man charged for exposing himself to child at Ipswich park

A MAN has been charged for allegedly exposing himself to a child playing at a Redbank Plains park earlier this month.

It will be alleged a child was playing in a park in Ingles Drive at Redbank Plains on February 5 when a man has exposed himself to the child.

Police charged a 25-year-old Redbank Plains on February 18 man with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

He is expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 15.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been the victim of similar offences or has further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.