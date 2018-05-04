Menu
Crime

Man charged with close to 100 online child sex offences

Emma Clarke
by
4th May 2018 12:31 PM

A 31-year-old man is due to front an Ipswich Court after he was charged with 97 online child sex offences.

A two-month police investigation that allegedly linked the man to similar crime in America ended with a search warrant at his Wandoan home on March 8.

Detectives from the Roma Child Protection Investigation Unit seized a number of devices allegedly containing child exploitation material.

Forensic analysis has since been conducted on the devices and identified numerous alleged online offences.

The investigation also uncovered information relating to a number of alleged online sex offenders in the United States and further intelligence submissions have been made to the relevant authorities.

The 97 charges include more than 70 counts of grooming a child under 16 with intent to expose to indecent matter, 15 counts of using a carriage service to solicit child pornography material as well as five counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using the internet to procure children under 16 years.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 20.

Police are urging parents to remain vigilant and educate their children about exercising personal safety online.

