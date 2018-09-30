Menu
Crime

Man charged after ute crashes into front of home

Emma Clarke
by
30th Sep 2018 6:59 AM

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly drove his ute into the front of a house at Redbank Plains early this morning.

Police allege the 48-year-old was drink driving when his ute crashed into the front of a home on Laurel St at about 1.15am.

READ MORE: 'I THOUGHT I WOULD DIE': MAYHEM AS UTE SLAMS INTO HOUSE

The house was significantly damaged.

A woman was home at the time but she and the driver were uninjured.

A Redbank Plains man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and driving under the influence of liquor.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 19.

Ipswich Queensland Times

