Man charged after ute crashes into front of home
A MAN has been charged after he allegedly drove his ute into the front of a house at Redbank Plains early this morning.
Police allege the 48-year-old was drink driving when his ute crashed into the front of a home on Laurel St at about 1.15am.
The house was significantly damaged.
Police have charged an alleged drink driver after a utility ploughed into a house at Redbank Plains early this morning. https://t.co/oLZ4oBwfM4 pic.twitter.com/6osWj89fdQ— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 29, 2018
A woman was home at the time but she and the driver were uninjured.
A Redbank Plains man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and driving under the influence of liquor.
He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 19.