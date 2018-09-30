Man charged after ute crashes into front of home

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly drove his ute into the front of a house at Redbank Plains early this morning.

Police allege the 48-year-old was drink driving when his ute crashed into the front of a home on Laurel St at about 1.15am.

The house was significantly damaged.

A woman was home at the time but she and the driver were uninjured.

A Redbank Plains man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and driving under the influence of liquor.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 19.