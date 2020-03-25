Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

Matt Deans
by
25th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with a public nuisance offence. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.  

Making light of the situation, he is then arrested by police. 

Will West Whiting posted the video to Facebook.
Will West Whiting posted the video to Facebook.

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

More Stories

Show More
arrest coffs harbour coronavirus editors picks nsw police force police prank
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        premium_icon Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        News It comes as broccoli prices hit a high of $16 per kg.

        GALLERY: 20 reasons to smile today

        premium_icon GALLERY: 20 reasons to smile today

        News Reader sumbitted photos sure to make you smile

        • 25th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
        Tradies worry as reno jobs cancelled

        premium_icon Tradies worry as reno jobs cancelled

        Employment Tradies fear for their future as customers cancel renovations

        Candidates struggling to campaign with social distancing

        premium_icon Candidates struggling to campaign with social distancing

        Council News Some voters are heading into polling booths blind due to regulations.

        • 25th Mar 2020 8:00 AM