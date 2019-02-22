Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have charged a man after a stolen vehicle collided with a police car early this morning.
POLICE have charged a man after a stolen vehicle collided with a police car early this morning.
Crime

Man charged after stolen car crashes into police vehicle

22nd Feb 2019 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man after a stolen vehicle collided with a police car early this morning.

It will be alleged at about 12.30am a 37-year-old North Ipswich man struck a 38-year-old man in the head with a rock, before stealing his car from an address in Bundamba.

The 38-year-old man was transported to Ipswich General Hospital for treatment of bruising and a laceration to his face.

The men were known to each other.

Just before 2.30am police observed the stolen vehicle being driven along the Warrego Highway, travelling from Plainland, towards Toowoomba.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device at Redwood and followed the vehicle as it travelled up the Toowoomba Range.

It will be alleged the vehicle was observed driving on the wrong side of the road, before colliding with, and causing minor damage to, a police vehicle on James Street in East Toowoomba.

The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested without incident at 2.50am.

No police officers or members of the public were physically injured during the incident.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and failing to comply with a requirement to stop a private vehicle.

He is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

ipswich stolen car toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Trial by social media a concern

    premium_icon Trial by social media a concern

    Opinion I'M NOT what you'd call a crazy dog person but I do have a soft spot for man's best friend.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 8:21 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Staff of failed cafe, tax office owed $500k

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Staff of failed cafe, tax office owed $500k

    Environment The owner of the popular cafe admitted he made bookkeeping errors

    Business owner blames city redevelopment for lounge closure

    premium_icon Business owner blames city redevelopment for lounge closure

    Business She only took over in September of last year.

    IT'S ON: Olympic bid push a 'big deal' for Ipswich

    premium_icon IT'S ON: Olympic bid push a 'big deal' for Ipswich

    Council News The city stands to secure a range of benefits, Greg Chemello says