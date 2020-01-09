Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 6:19 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        premium_icon Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        News Interim administrator Greg Chemello's final report details complaints and how the...

        Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        premium_icon Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        News Lost file finds man in court over a year after charges

        Out-of-towners caught at ‘obscene’ speeds on notorious road

        premium_icon Out-of-towners caught at ‘obscene’ speeds on notorious road

        News Two ‘high end’ speedsters caught at upwards of 140km/h