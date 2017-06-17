Man charged after standoff with police at Toogoolawah

POLICE have charged a man with attempted armed robbery follow an emergent situation in Toogoolawah on Friday.

Police say at about 9.15am officers attended an address in Bellambi St, Toogoolawah to speak to a man about an alleged robbery with violence in Ipswich earlier that day.

A declaration under the PSPA was issued a short time later and police established an exclusion zone 500 meters around the dwelling.

At approximately 4pm, police found and arrested the man in bushland near Bellambi St.

A 25-year-old Zillmere man has been charged with one count each of attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, fail to dispose of needle and authority required to possess explosives.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 19.

Investigations are continuing.

