Man charged after reporting stolen car

A CAR owner who left their key on top of an esky in the driveway while they unloaded got a nasty surprise when the prized Mazda suddenly sped off.

A few days later, Andrew Ley dropped by the Ipswich police station to do his civic duty and report the location of a stolen car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Ley told officers he met a woman at Oxley train station, who told him she had "a hot little Mazda”.

Ley drove the female to Yeronga, where they stayed the night, before he caught the train back to Ipswich.

Andrew Richard Ley, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a motor vehicle at Dinmore between June 11 and June 19, 2017.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said he "foolishly, naively” drove the Mazda because he was worried the woman was too young to be behind the wheel.

She said Ley had a brother who'd been killed in a car accident.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said Ley's actions in telling police were in the realm of being a confession and the circumstances were unusual.

She said he met a female in possession of a stolen car who said it was "hot”, and she had its key, and he drove it.

Ms Pink said it was relevant that Ley voluntarily went to police to tell them where the vehicle was.

Ley was fined $900, with a conviction not recorded.