Ipswich detectives have charged a man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.
Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Aug 2020 6:30 AM
IPSWICH detectives have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.

Officers executed a search warrant at Springfield on Thursday.

They located a loaded handgun, a gel blaster and more than $10,000 in cash, as well as small quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA.

It will be alleged the Bundamba man was found in possession of these items.

He has been charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons and other drug and property related charges.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or visiting here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001647049 within the online suspicious activity form.

