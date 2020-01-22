Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after police find cannabis crop on busy road

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located more than 80 mature cannabis plants in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police executed a search warrant at Tallebudgera Valley on Tuesday and found 82 mature plants off Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

A 52-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection with a crime.

Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police
Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The plants will be destroyed when they are no longer required as evidence.

Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police
Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
cannabis crime drug bust drugs marijuana police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        premium_icon Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        News A young woman has narrowly avoided a horrific head-on collision after two trucks appeared on a rain-slicked Queensland highway. SEE THE VIDEO

        Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        premium_icon Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        News Queensland Health has stockpiled up on more than 80,000 measles vaccines.

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now

        Police investigate second house fire in Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon Police investigate second house fire in Ipswich suburb

        Breaking Crews were called to an Alice Street address just before 2am.