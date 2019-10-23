Menu
Man expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court, after he allegedly abused staff members at Westpac and Heritage Bank.
Crime

Man charged after obscene comment to bank worker

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 2:35 PM
AN ALTERCATION resulted in a man being arrested yesterday, when he allegedly verbally abused staff members of two bank institutions yesterday.

Police were called to the scene when a 44-year-old male from Bundy East was yelling loudly at employees of the Westpac and Heritage Bank Bundaberg branches.

The man reportedly told one female bank teller from Westpac to "suck his c***" and refused to stop or remove himself from the area, when police instructed him to do so.

He was then arrested and issued a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 11.

