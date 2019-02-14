Menu
James Peter Forycki, 29, was suspended from driving for six-months after coming to police attention while driving for too long in the overtaking lane.
Man charged after hogging overtaking lane

Chloe Lyons
12th Feb 2019 2:47 PM
DRIVING in the overtaking lane for too long while going to visit his mum proved costly for a property consultant who will spend the next six months without a licence.

James Peter Forycki, 29, came to police attention when he was seen driving in the right-hand lane through roadworks on the Bruce Highway for about 5km.

He swerved over the fog line several times and seemed to be preoccupied with something in the car.

When officers pulled Forycki over he was talking to someone via his phone's speaker phone and checks revealed his licence was demerit-point suspended.

Forycki pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to failure to keep left on a multi-lane road and driving without a licence where the court heard he had an "unenviable" traffic history.

The court heard Forycki had lost 15 demerit points in Western Australia since January 2017 and eight points in Queensland since July 2018.

He also had a number of speeding offences committed over the past five years.

Forycki told the court he was a property consultant on the Gold Coast and was driving to visit his mother on the Sunshine Coast who he cares for.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin disqualified Forycki from driving for six months and fined him $88 for driving in the overtaking lane.

