Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

AN Ipswich man has been charged with drink driving after flipping his car into an elderly woman’s yard.

Members of the public had to pull the 39-year-old out of the vehicle after it flipped and crashed into the side fence of a house on Jacaranda Dr in Yamanto on Friday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police officers arrived at the scene just before 3pm and officers took blood for testing.

The Yamanto man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke and driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

He’s been served a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics arrived at the scene just after 3pm and transported one man in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

“There were no reported injuries,” he said.

Residents reported some of the details of the incident on Facebook.

Ang Ranae said the elderly lady who lives in the house was OK but a “little shaken.”

“No one was hurt thankfully,” she said.

Greg Langford said he jumped into action and turned the car off after it flipped.

“I was sitting at home (and) heard it come down the street,” he said.

“The car was running upside down and all I hear was the older woman (say) ‘turn the car off.’

“Occupants are lucky to be alive and (I’m) glad the house wasn’t burnt down.

“(I) spent the next 15-20 (minutes) picking bits from the road.

“I’m just glad to help out and happy the result wasn’t worse.”

