Police allege they found 85 video recordings of boys and men using a Burleigh Heads public toilet.
Qld man charged after filming boys using public toilets

by Emily Halloran
12th Jun 2020 3:37 PM
A MAN has been charged after illegally video recording men and boys using a Gold Coast public toilet.

It's alleged an 11-year-old boy went to use a toilet cubicle at a shopping complex in Burleigh Heads in August last year.

The boy noticed a mobile phone filming him under the wall of the next cubicle.

He immediately left the toilets and told his mother.

A protracted police investigation began which led them to an address at Highland Park where a search warrant was executed and a mobile phone seized.

It is alleged 85 separate recordings of males, including juveniles, all using the same toilet facility were found.

The recordings are alleged to have occurred between April 2018 and August 2019.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a 34-year-old man from Highland Park in relation to 85 observations and recordings in breach of privacy.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on June 18.

Investigations are ongoing.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901719191

 

 

Originally published as Man charged after filming boys using public toilets

